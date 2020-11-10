As Remembrance Day comes around and people prepare for a day to honour Canada’s veterans and fallen heroes, one of the best things officials say people can do this year is to stay home. Memorial events across the Grande Prairie area have moved online and are going so far as to discourage the public from attending, with respect to newly introduced provincial COVID-19 guidelines.

Here’s a list of some of the Remembrance Day ceremonies, events and activities in and around Grande Prairie as an alternative to attending ceremonies this year:

City of Grande Prairie

The City of Grande Prairie is encouraging families to print their poppy colouring sheet to hang in their windows.

The Grande Prairie Legion Branch 54 will be holding a private ceremony that will be live-streamed from the Legion building and made available to the public online.

ANAVETS will be conducting their annual parade and ceremony at the Jubilee Park Cenotaph, though there will be no gathering of the public.

Town of Wembley

In partnership with the Town of Wembley, the Wembley Firefighters Association will be live-streaming a ceremony from the Town Office on their Facebook page. Neither the Town nor the Association will be hosting or encouraging any public gatherings.