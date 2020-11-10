It will be a busy couple of weeks at Nitehawk Year-Round Adventure Park, but the ski hill is looking to open the slopes on November 21st. General Manager Johnathan Clarkson says several significant changes will be taking place, beginning with how many people will be allowed into the park at once.

“Capacity per day is 150 on the main ski hill and between 80 and 100 in the tube zone so we don’t end up with a line up of 300 at the end of the powder lift who are then waiting 30 minutes to get up the hill after skiing down for a minute and a half.”

Clarkson adds progress on the hills since a landslide took out a sizeable chunk of the ski area back in May is going well, and they’re bringing in terrain designer Wade Koiz to make it as diverse as possible.

“He is an amazing cat operator and visionary when it comes to park building,” Clarkson says. “He will come back just after Christmas, and then again in mid-February to keep skiers happy.”

He adds they’re already into the snowmaking process and have only seven or eight days of work remaining in that process down from around three full weeks in a normal season. Clarkson adds indoor areas for changing will not be open for the public, and the suggestion is for those who wish to use the area to come prepared for a day outside.

Nitehawk officials say the top of Showoff, Halfpipe Run, Willoway, Bob’s Bump, the Adventure Zone Toddler Play Area, the Terrain Park, as well as the Aquatera Tube Zone and the Toddler Tube Lane will be open to start the season.