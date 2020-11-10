Jeff Johnston has been hired as the new CAO of the Town of Beaverlodge (Town of Beaverlodge)

The Town of Beaverlodge is officially getting a new Chief Administrative Officer as of December 1st. Jeff Johnston will be stepping in to take over the role, having recently accepted the position.

Johnston brings more than 17 years of senior management and leadership experience to the Town. The former Chief Operating Officer for Aquatera Utilities, the town notes he has an engineering background with direct experience in roads, water, wastewater and project management.

Previous CAO Karen Gariepy resigned from her position in June after a leave of absence. She had been in the position since January 2019.