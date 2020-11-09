Albertans are being asked to share their opinions on provincial firearms policy and the recently announced federal firearms legislation. Back on May 1st, the Government of Canada prohibited more than 1,500 models of assault-style firearms and certain components of some newly prohibited firearms.

“Recent legislation announced by the federal government would punish hard-working farmers, hunters and other lawful gun owners, while failing to address the true problem: the flow of illegal firearms throughout Canada from south of the border,” argues Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Kaycee Madu. “Albertans must be heard, and these consultations will help Alberta’s government develop a responsible firearms-use policy that deters criminals without attacking law-abiding gun owners – and in turn free up the courts for serious matters.”

An amnesty period, which protects people who are in lawful possession of a newly prohibited firearm, is in effect until the end of April 2022. In the meantime, the Alberta Firearms Advisory Committee tasked with examining the impact of the federal ban has set up an online survey and will be hosting two telephone town halls later this month on November 17th and 23rd.