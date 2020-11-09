Alberta has recorded another 727 new cases of COVID-19. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw confirmed the number Sunday, along with six more deaths in the province. All were seniors in hospital or in continuing care centres.

“While new cases are lower than yesterday, 727 cases is still concerning. This is a critical juncture, but we have a say in what the future holds. This week, let’s all go the extra mile to be careful, protect our loved ones & limit the spread of COVID-19.”

New regional data has not been available since early last week, due to a technical issue with the reporting system, and no further information on hospitalizations has been released. The government’s website is expected to be fully updated Monday.

The latest available numbers for the City are 96 active and 211 recovered cases, and the County 27 active and 80 recovered cases as of the end of the day November 3rd. The city and county, as well as the Municipal Districts of Fairview and Peace are all on the province’s “watch” list, meaning the extension of the 15 person social gathering limit is in place for those communities.