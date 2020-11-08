Mel Haase is recognized for his passion and commitment to the snowmobiling sport. He was awarded a plaque, as well as a 2021 Summit 850 at a surprise in-store event. (John Watson, MyGrandePrairieNow Staff)

A longtime snowmobiling enthusiast has a new ride, thanks to Stojan’s Powersports & Marine. 79-year-old Mel Haase was gifted a new snowmobile Saturday as he was commended by the local business for his years of dedicated passion to the sport..

Haase’s 80th birthday is still a few month away, in March 2021. Surprised with the recognition, Haase said he couldn’t believe what was happening.

“I’m overwhelmed at the whole thing and can’t wait for the snow to get four feet deep now.”

Haase says he has been snowmobiling for 21 years, having picked up the hobby after moving to the Grande Prairie area and switching sports from chuckwagon racing. He says the sport was the next most exciting thing he could find.

“Every day is a ride of its own, and every day has good parts of it. If the weather is really cooperative and you have sunshine and warm, those are the really good days. You can [also] have really good days if its snowing or if its cloudy, so long as there’s real deep snow,” says Haase

Co-owner of Stojan’s Rene Remillard says he was inspired by Haase after taking to the trails together.

“He’s in here every week. I had the opportunity to ride with him last year; it really opened my eyes and I was amazed [at] what he can still do at his age and I just thought we needed to recognize his passion,” says Remillard. “He deserves it; he’s a legend in my mind to the snowmobile industry and we hope he has another good few years under his belt.”

The gifted machine is a 2021 Summit 850, which runs with 165 Horsepower. Remillard jokes the machine should accommodate everything Haase may want to do with it.

“He’s out there almost every weekend; cold or not, he’s out there riding,” says Remillard.