Two new COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported in the Peace Country. Alberta Health says the Grande Prairie Norbord mill is one, along with what’s referred to as a sport cohort in Fairview. MyGrandePrairieNow.com has reached out for more details on case numbers.

Alberta has recorded a record 919 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours. The province reported the new daily record Saturday, breaking the previous record of around 800 cases set on November 4th.

Five more deaths linked to the coronavirus have also been reported as of November 6th. They include one in the Alberta Health Services North zone, a man in his 90s linked to the outbreak at Extendicare Mayerthorpe.

There are no updated regional numbers or hospitalizations due to a technical issue with the reporting system. The latest available numbers for the City are 96 active and 211 recovered cases, and the County 27 active and 80 recovered cases as of the end of the day November 3rd.

The city and county, as well as the Municipal Districts of Fairview and Peace are all on the province’s “watch” list, meaning the extension of the 15 person social gathering limit is in place for those communities.