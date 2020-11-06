The unemployment rate in western Alberta dropped slightly for the month of October, going from 11.2 per cent to 10.8 per cent. (Supplied, Stats Canada)

The unemployment rate in western Alberta dropped slightly for the month of October. Statistics Canada data released on Friday shows the economic region containing Grande Prairie had an unemployment rate of 10.8 per cent, down from 11.2 per cent in September. In October 2019, the regional unemployment rate was 5.8 per cent. The regional unemployment rate was not seasonally adjusted.

The area is reported to have had the third lowest unemployment rate in the province, placing behind the Lethbridge-Medicine Hat region at 8.7 per cent and the Wood Buffalo-Cold Lake region at 9.9 per cent. Slowly inching its way in the right direction, the provincial unemployment rate crawled down a full percentage point, dropping to 10.7 per cent.

The Alberta unemployment rate is currently the second-highest in Canada. Newfoundland and Labrador currently has the highest rate of unemployment at 12.8 per cent. The overall unemployment rate in Canada dropped slightly in October, going from nine per cent in September to 8.9 per cent in October, according to the seasonally adjusted numbers.

Statistics Canada says 23,400 jobs were added in Alberta last month, and the labour force decreased by 2,700 people. Officials add between October 2019 and October 2020, employment decreased by 129,500. The number of unemployed Albertans increased by 97,500 over the same period.