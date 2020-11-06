Alberta Health Services has confirmed and is investigating a confirmed case of COVID-19 at St. John Paull II Catholic School. A letter to parents and guardians was distributed on Thursday, notifying them of the confirmed case.

AHS adds the risk of the general population of the school becoming infected is low. Staff or Students who have been identified and contacted as close contacts of the infected are being asked to isolate at home and await further instructions.

Those who were not contacted by Alberta Health Services as part of its contact tracing from the case should return to classes.