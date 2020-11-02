The affected portion of Township Road 711 (supplied by County of Grande Prairie, Facebook)

Township Road 711 between Range Road 71 and Range Road 72 is closed until further notice so crews can replace a bridge culvert and finish up road repair.

Drivers are being asked to use the detours set up on township Road 712, Range Road 73, Township Road 710, and Range Road 71. Known as the Spring Creek Road rehabilitation project, the work is part of $5 million in repairs for the area.

County officials say a slumping slope during summer 2019 prompted a temporary closure to allow for road and bridge repair work, caused by repeated wet spring seasons.

Heavy truck traffic over one tonne are being asked to avoid the local detours and stick to Range Road 72A and Highway 43.