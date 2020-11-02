Whispering Ridge Community School has been temporarily closed to in-person learning after two new cases of COVID-19 were linked to the school over the weekend. The two cases are among four confirmed between WRCS and Peace Wapiti Academy between Friday and Sunday.

Out of respect for the individuals, as well as adhering to AHS guidelines, the identities of those who have tested positive will not be released. WRCS has since moved, temporarily, to completely at-home learning, while in-person classes will continue at PWA.

Alberta Education has granted PWPSD permission to allow a short-term shift to at-home remote learning for WRCS for the remainder of the week, starting Tuesday. Authorities say this step was taken as an extra caution, as well as from a reported lack of available staff.

In-school learning at WRCS is expected to resume on Monday, November 9. At-home remote learning may need to be extended for an additional week, depending on the information discovered through contact tracing. In-school learning at PWA will continue as usual for all students not identified by AHS as a close contact.