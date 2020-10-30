There is a new single-day record for COVID-19 cases in the province, as Alberta Health Services reported 622 new cases as of the end of day Thursday. There are now 5,172 active cases in Alberta, with 140 people hospitalized and 25 requiring the ICU.

Five more deaths have also been reported as a result of COVID-19. One was in the Calgary zone and four in the Edmonton Zone. A total of 323 people have now died from COVID-19 in Alberta.

Six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. The new total for the municipality now sits at 91 active and 174 recovered cases of the virus.

Three new cases have also been recorded in the County of Grande Prairie, which now has 21 active cases of COVID-19.