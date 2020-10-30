One person is dead after a collision between an SUV and a pickup truck on Highway 43 between Beaverlodge and Hythe. Police say that the pick-up was heading northwest, while the SUV was heading southwest on Highway 43 when it lost control, going into the lane of oncoming traffic and colliding with the pick-up truck.

Authorities say the 47-year-old driver of the SUV was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the pick up, an unidentified 50-year-old man, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say both men were from Fort. St John, British Columbia.

Mounties are asking drivers to avoid unnecessary travel at this time and are warning of poor road conditions.