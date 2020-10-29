Alberta Health Services confirms six new cases and seven recoveries in the City of Grande Prairie. (Supplied, AHS)

Alberta Health Services is confirming six new cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie, alongside seven recoveries. The new totals in the city are 92 active cases, 167 recoveries and two fatalities.

The County of Grande Prairie saw two new cases of COVID-19 and three recoveries confirmed on October 28th, marking 18 remaining active cases, and 72 recoveries in the municipality.

There are a total of 325 active cases of COVID-19 across the AHS North Zone. Of those, four people remain in hospitals, and two of whom require intensive care.

AHS says of the 12,153 COVID-19 tests completed across Alberta on October 28th, 477 returned positive. There are currently 4,921 active cases of COVID-19 province-wide. Five fatalities were also recorded, three from the Calgary zone, one in the Edmonton zone, and one in the South zone. A total of 130 people in Alberta are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 related illnesses, 18 of whom require intensive care.