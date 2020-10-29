Two people have been charged after a bulldozer was set ablaze earlier this past August. Police say on August 24th, they received a call of a bulldozer on fire on the side of Township Road 782 on Peavine Metis Settlement.

After being joined on the scene by members of the High Prairie Fire Department, the blaze was put out, but not before causing over $500,000 in damages. As a result, 23-year-old Brett Blackhurst and a 17-year-old male, both of High Prairie, are facing charges of arson.

Blackhurst is scheduled to appear in High Prairie Provincial Court on November 16th, while the youth is scheduled to appear in High Prairie Provincial Youth Court on Nov. 2, 2020.