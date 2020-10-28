A total of 11 recoveries and one new case of COVID-19 were confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie. (Supplied, AHS)

Alberta Health Services says 11 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed to have fully recovered, alongside one new case. The city now has 93 active cases, 160 recoveries and two fatalities.

The County of Grande Prairie saw two new cases, alongside two recoveries on October 27th. There are now 19 active cases, and 69 recoveries reported in the municipality.

Six recoveries were reported in the MD of Spirit River, leaving six active cases remaining in the district. A total of 21 people in the municipality have so far recovered from COVID-19.

There are now 324 active cases of COVID-19 across the AHS North Zone. Four of whom remain in hospitals, and two require intensive care.

Province-wide, 410 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded from 10,631 tests completed on October 27th. There are currently 4,793 active cases in Alberta. Four deaths were recorded in the latest update, three in the Edmonton zone and one in the Calgary zone, making 102 and 140 respective total fatalities.