A Grande Prairie man is facing weapons charges stemming from his alleged involvement in a pair of incidents earlier this month.

Police say on October 22nd they responded to a dispute in progress at a residence in the city, after arriving they located and arrested an individual wanted on charges from an incident that occurred five days earlier. Authorities say on October 17th, the accused allegedly entered a residence and pointed a firearm at another person.

Mounties say an investigation lead them to seize several firearms, as well as ammunition, and a bag of assorted identification documents, some of which were determined to have been stolen.

Subsequently, 41-year-old David Dixon has been charged with, among other things, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.