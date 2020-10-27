Telford Randall Howe is charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of Trevor Guillen (Supplied, RCMP)

A manslaughter charge has been laid in connection with the death of a Grande Prairie man in April. The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit says it has arrested and charged 39-year-old Telford Randall Howe.

32-year-old Trevor Guillen was found with life-threatening injuries in the area of 106 Avenue and 102 Street at approximately 12 a.m. on April 25th and was later pronounced dead in hospital. Howe was initially a person of interest in the case, and was arrested in Grande Prairie on May 1st on unrelated warrants.

On October 22nd, the RCMP says it got an arrest warrant for the charge of manslaughter. The suspect was taken into police custody and has not yet made bail. Howe is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on November 16th.