Officials with Alberta Health Services is investigating Covid-19 cases at both Peace Wapiti Academy and Woking School.

In a statement, Peace Wapiti School Division officials say Woking School will be closed to students from October 26-30th due to a lack of staffing. Officials say the school will undergo a deep cleaning as a result of the positive case.

Peace Wapiti Academy will remain open for students and staff, with the school also undergoing a deep clean this weekend. In both cases, AHS will contact all families of students who have been identified as a close contact, and will provide testing and isolation instructions.