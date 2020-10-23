Alberta Health now considers the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment a COVID-19 outbreak location. The status was updated on October 23rd.

The province says a total of 14 cases have been linked to the detachment. Corporal Deanna Fontaine says as of 3:30 p.m. on Friday, RCMP had been made aware of 13 cases.

Alberta Health Assistant Communications Director Tom McMillan says contact tracing is underway, and testing is being done. He adds it’s believed there is no increased risk to the public at this time and recommends everyone continue to be vigilant in protecting themselves from COVID-19.

“This weekend, go the extra mile when practicing physical distancing, staying home if sick, and following all the public health guidance available.

Fontaine notes there should be no disruption to police service in the area while the mounties are recovering.

“Please don’t be concerned you won’t get an RCMP officer responding to your call for service. There are officers who have been deployed to make up for any who are self-isolating or who have tested positive and are unable to work at this time.”

Six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie on October 22nd, alongside three recoveries. There is now a total of 62 active cases in the city.