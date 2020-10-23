Six new active cases and three recoveries were recorded in the City of Grande Prairie on October 22nd. (Supplied, AHS)

Alberta Health Services data shows there are six new cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie, as well as three recovered cases. The city now sits at 62 active cases, 139 recoveries, and two fatalities.

Alberta Health has also officially declared the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment under an outbreak scenario. 14 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the detachment.

In the County of Grande Prairie, four new cases were confirmed from numbers gathered on October 22nd. There are now 12 active cases of COVID-19 in the municipality.

Four new cases of COVID-19 were also confirmed in the Municipal District of Peace Thursday, making five currently active in the municipality. There are currently 222 active cases of COVID-19 in the AHS North zone.

Across the province, a total of 432 new cases were confirmed on October 22nd, making it the third consecutive day a new active case number record has been set in Alberta. Province-wide there are currently 112 people in hospital, 14 of whom are in intensive care. Four new deaths were also recorded over the past day.