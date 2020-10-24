The City of Grande Prairie is looking to get residents thoughts when it comes to the proposed Avondale Redevelopment Plan. The plan, which covers the area where the Leisure Centre, Peace Wapiti Academy, Composite High School, and Legion Field are located, will look at the short and long term future of the region.

The 16.9-hectare chunk of the Avondale neighbourhood has a long history, with the city only recently getting ownership of the land after swap with the province for an area in Royal Oaks, which set the stage for the comp replacement school.

A number of in-person sessions will be held for residents to have a chat with land developers and planners, and will run in 45-minute time slots between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Ernie Radbourne Pavilion November 3rd and 4th.

An online session is also in the works, which people can register for via Zoom on November 5th from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Those looking to register can do so through Eventbrite.