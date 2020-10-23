The 2020 Professional Bullriders Canada Monster Energy Tour Finals have been moved to Grande Prairie. Held at Revolution Place from November 5th through 7th, the finale was moved from its original home in Saskatoon due to provincial COVID-19 restrictions.

A limited number of fans allowed in the building, and will be asked to wear masks upon entry, exit, and when leaving their seats. Officials say they will also be increasing sanitization in high-contact areas, and placement of hand sanitizer stations throughout the venue to promote hand hygiene.

All Revolution Place staff and PBR staff, riders, and stock contractors will also be required to wear masks at all times. Riders and bullfighters will be permitted to remove the mask only when it inhibits their ability to do their job safely.

Tickets for the indoor watch party at Bowes Event Centre are on sale now and start at $50. They can be purchased online, by phone at (780) 538-0387, or at the Revolution Place box office.