Although the active COVID-19 case count is at a record high across Alberta, the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health says trick-or-treating with safety in mind can still happen.

“Trick-or-treating, I believe, is a low-risk activity… all other activities that might happen indoors, I’d recommend those not happen,” says Dr. Deena Hinshaw. “But, there are ways to make trick or treating safe, and I still believe we can still go ahead with Halloween. Keep your celebrations with just your household and cohorts, no more; let’s keep it small and keep it safe.”

Dr. Hinshaw suggests there are a few simple ways Albertans can make it as safe as possible while still enjoying the spookiness of the evening. She suggests children wear a non-medical mask, either under their Halloween mask or as part of their costume. Hinshaw adds social distancing from others, and yelling out “trick-or-treat” from the sidewalk rather than ringing the doorbell or knocking on a door could also make things a little safer.

However, for those looking to take the Halloween spirit inside, the province’s top doctor says Halloween is for bringing home treats, not viruses.

“This is not the year to have a large costume party with many people gathered indoors eating and drinking together. That would be a very opportune place for COVID-19 to spread.”

For those handing out candy, Dr. Hinshaw suggests tongs to safely help hand out treats.