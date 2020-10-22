The province says a soon to be launched online system will help slash wait times for those waiting on a driving test. Officials say the move will repair the damage done when road tests were nationalized in March 2019, a move that they say caused half of the province’s driver examiners to leave the system and increased wait times significantly.

“We know Albertans have been frustrated with long delays to get a road test,” says Minister of Transportation Ric McIver. “Returning to a privately run model will restore a system which Albertans used for years with confidence.”

The new privatized tests will be available for driver exams for Class 4, 5, and 6 licences. The province says the updated system is based on public survey responses of more than 3,000 people and also included consultations with industry stakeholders and a review of road test models across Canada.

Any test booked on December 1st or after will be for exam appointments beginning on January 5th, 2021.