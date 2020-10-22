The total number of COVID-19 cases in Grande Prairie remains dormant, as no new active cases were reported in the municipality. The total case count in the city sits at 57 active, and 126 recoveries. Meanwhile, a recovery was posted in the County of Grande Prairie, which now has 6 active and 66 recovered cases of the virus.

Provincially, a total of 406 cases were recorded by AHS as of October 20th, the highest single-day total since the onset of the pandemic. The active case count came from just over 20,000 tests. The updated total of active cases in the Province of Alberta now sits at 3,372.

113 people are now in hospital due to COVID-19, 16 of them requiring the ICU. Three more deaths were also reported by Alberta Health Services on Wednesday, two people in the Edmonton Zone, and one person from the Calgary Zone. 296 people have now died as a result of COVID-19.