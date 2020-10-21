A hockey player who got their start in Grande Prairie has inked a deal with the Montreal Canadiens. Kaiden Guhle signed a three-year, entry-level contract Tuesday.

Guhle was selected 16th overall by the Canadiens in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Montreal Canadiens. The 18-year-old defenceman is slated to earn $832,500 at the NHL level with a signing bonus of $92,500 per season. He’ll make $80,000 per season in the American Hockey League.

Guhle played minor hockey in the Swan City for several years before moving to Sherwood Park. The defenceman has spent the last couple of seasons with the Prince Albert Raiders of the Western Hockey League, notching 11 goals and 29 assists in the 2019-2020 season.

Guhle is is the younger brother of Brendan Guhle, who was drafted into the NHL in 2015. The elder currently plays for the San Diego Gulls in the American Hockey League and played 30 games with the Anaheim Ducks last season.

Other locals drafted into the NHL in 2020 are Ethan Edwards and Garin Bjorklund.