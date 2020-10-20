RCMP are advising drivers to slow down and drive carefully, as road conditions are poor and icy. (John Watson, MyGrandePrairieNow Staff)

Grande Prairie RCMP are warning residents of poor road conditions and reminding motorists to slow down and adjust their driving. As a result of falling snow and freezing temperatures, RCMP advises residents that roadways both in and out of the city are icy and snow-covered. Reduced visibility can also be expected depending on weather conditions.

Suggestions from the RCMP to drivers include ensuring all windows, lights, and mirrors are clear of snow, reducing speed and giving yourself more time to slow and stop, and planning extra time to reach your destination, among others.

Police also advise drivers to be prepared for changing road and weather conditions. Pack blankets or a winter survival kit, especially if you are planning a trip outside of town.

RCMP add winter weather conditions pose challenges and safety risks for all motorists and pedestrians on local roadways. Exercising extra caution assists all residents in arriving at their destinations safely.