After being searched by Police, a Peace River man was found to be in possession of 273 vehicle keys and vehicle diagnostic equipment, including a key coder. The man is facing 22 charges following his arrest on October 16th.

Police say upon further investigation, the suspect was also discovered to be wanted on several outstanding arrest warrants originating from Fairview and Peace Regional RCMP Detachments.

Spirit River RCMP says the suspect was initially located at the Rycroft UFA, after receiving a call of a suspicious vehicle that was suspected to have been stolen. When police went to approach the vehicle and speak with the driver of the heavy-duty pick-up truck, it’s alleged the suspect drove forward and hit the cruiser. Before fleeing the parking lot, the suspect reportedly hit the police vehicle again, as well as another occupied vehicle.

The civilian in the occupied vehicle that was struck during the initial incident was not injured. The RCMP officers involved in the also incident did not sustain any injuries.

Spirit River RCMP says the suspect was followed as the vehicle headed west on Highway 49 until they abandoned the pickup truck and fled into a nearby home.

Police contained the area until backup arrived. Shortly after, the homeowner reportedly asked for help getting the suspect out.

40-year-old Jesse William Jackson is now in police custody waiting for his bail hearing on November 16th in Grande Prairie.