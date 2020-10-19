Record low windchill recorded Sunday
Snow rests on a tree in Grande Prairie on October 19, 2020 (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)
It’s unofficial, but the windchill in Grande Prairie Sunday looks to have been the coldest on record for October 18th. Environment Canada recorded a minimum windchill of minus 19 degrees at the Grande Prairie Airport, much chillier than the minus 15 recorded on the same day in 1959.
A second weather record also looks to have been broken Sunday. The minimum dewpoint, which is the temperature to which the air needs to be cooled to achieve a relative humidity of 100 per cent, was minus 16.5 degrees. The previous record was minus 15.5 degrees in 1982.
Sunday’s temperature reached a low of minus 15 degrees Sunday, much lower than the average for October 18th of minus 1.9 degrees. Similar weather is in the forecast for later this week.