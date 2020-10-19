It’s unofficial, but the windchill in Grande Prairie Sunday looks to have been the coldest on record for October 18th. Environment Canada recorded a minimum windchill of minus 19 degrees at the Grande Prairie Airport, much chillier than the minus 15 recorded on the same day in 1959.

A second weather record also looks to have been broken Sunday. The minimum dewpoint, which is the temperature to which the air needs to be cooled to achieve a relative humidity of 100 per cent, was minus 16.5 degrees. The previous record was minus 15.5 degrees in 1982.

Sunday’s temperature reached a low of minus 15 degrees Sunday, much lower than the average for October 18th of minus 1.9 degrees. Similar weather is in the forecast for later this week.