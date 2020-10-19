A recall has been issued by Health Canada for a counterfeit version of the hand sanitizers they have approved.

The agency discovered a counterfeit version of the Daily Shield hand sanitizer was found for sale at a Dollarama store in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

It says it may have been sold at stores across Canada. Health Canada says it worked with the company behind the authorized product, to make sure the counterfeit version was not one of theirs.

It says the counterfeit version of Daily Shield hand sanitizer is made with an unknown formulation that may not be effective at killing bacteria and viruses.

Health Canada says they have instructed the the distributor to recall the product.