Close contacts of a student at St. John Paul II Catholic School who tested positive for COVID-19 are being asked to self-isolate. In a letter sent home to the families of select students on October 17th, Grande Prairie & District Catholic Schools Superintendent Karl Germann says he was notified by Alberta Health Services that the child could have unknowingly transmitted the virus between October 6th and 9th to people in select classes.

He reports the student who tested positive isolated on October 10th and is doing well. They did not ride the bus.

“I would encourage every parent with a child in the classroom to call 811 and book a COVID-19 test.”

Germann also notes that, according to AHS, students and staff who are in the classroom are required to isolate, regardless of mask use or sanitization and disinfection processes. Family members are not required to isolate.

“Alberta Health Services and Occupational Health and Safety is pleased with our protocols and our daily and weekly sanitization processes. The school is disinfected with a hospital grade disinfectant, Clorox 360 and remains safe to attend. Extensive disinfection occurred Friday after school.”

Familes are told AHS will follow up with more information, and teachers will be in touch with instructions.