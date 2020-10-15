Snowfall warning issued for Grande Prairie region
Snowfall in Grande Prairie on February 1, 2019, Emma Mason
A snowfall warning has been issued for an area including Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, Valleyview, and much of the Peace Country.
Officials with Environment Canada say the storm, which is rolling in from British Columbia is expected to drop around 10 cm of the white stuff by late Friday. Drivers are being encouraged to monitor road conditions, and give themselves plenty of time to travel, as conditions are likely to worsen throughout the day.