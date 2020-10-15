Five new active cases and four recoveries were confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie on Wednesday. (Supplied, AHS)

Alberta Health Services confirmed five new active cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie on Wednesday, alongside four recoveries. The city now has 44 active cases, 107 recoveries, and two fatalities.

No changes were recorded in the County of Grande Prairie, which currently contains five active cases of COVID-19.

Across Alberta, a total of 244 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on October 14th. AHS SAYS there are NOW 2,738 active cases province-wide, with 101 people in hospital, and 16 in intensive care. AHS reports 12,721 tests were completed on Wednesday.

One new COVID-19 related fatality was recorded in the Edmonton Zone over the past 24 hours.