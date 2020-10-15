After it was confirmed twelve associates in the Grande Prairie Walmart tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, some changes in operations have been announced by the retail giant.

“We conducted a deep cleaning… we are in contact with local public health and have temporarily adjusted the store hours to 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.,” says Corporate Affairs Manager with Walmart Canada Felicia Fefer.

She adds things like increased cleaning practices, wellness checks that include a temperature check for all associates at the start of each shift, and limiting the number of customers in the store at one time are at the top of a lengthy list.

Other measures now in place also include the installation of plexiglass dividers at registers, and customer service desks, floor markings, and one-way aisles to create physical distancing and mandatory mask use for associates and customers.

As of the end of day October 14th, the Grande Prairie Walmart remains under an Alberta Health Services monitored outbreak scenario. Outbreaks at public facilities, not including long term care facilities or schools, are reported publicly when there are five or more cases. Outbreaks are declared over when four weeks have passed with no new cases.