RCMP have charged six suspects in connection to a recent drive-by shooting in the Gift Lake Métis Settlement.

On October 4th, officers from the Gift Lake Métis Enhanced Unit, Atikameg First Nations Enhanced Unit along with General Duty members from High Prairie and Faust RCMP Detachments responded just before 10:30 a.m. to reports of the incident.

Shortly thereafter, police found a vehicle suspected to have been involved in the shooting and attempted to stop it. Failing a traffic stop, police pursued the vehicle until it was immobilized. RCMP say all occupants of the vehicle abandoned it, travelling on foot into a remote area of Atikameg First Nation.

The High Prairie RCMP Police Dog Service aided in locating five suspects after a short track in the area. Police later found and arrested two other suspects believed to have been involved in the shooting incident. During the investigation, a firearm was also discovered and seized.

30-year old Bobby Fawn Auger from Peace River, and 30-year-old Greg Glen Auger from Gift Lake Métis Settlement, as well as 43-year-old Terilynn Marie Auger, 23-year-old Yasmine Clarrice Grey, 26-year-old Kelsey Tamara Grey, and 25-year-old Nathan Cody Tallman, all from Atikameg have been accused and charged as a result of the incident.

These accused were further charged with numerous offences including pointing a firearm with intent, flight from police, assault, breach of court orders and firearms offences. Following judicial hearings, all accused were released with the exception of Bobby Auger, Yasmine Grey and Kelsey Grey, who were remanded into custody. All six accused are scheduled to appear in High Prairie Provincial Court on Oct. 19, 2020.