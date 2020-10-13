AHS is investigating a reported confirmed case of COVID-19 at École St. Gerard School in Grande Prairie. A letter was sent to families on October 11th letting them know that classes will continue as usual, as well as to remind families how best to minimize the potential spread of the virus. AHS advises the risk of infection to the general population of the school is low.

If any staff or students have been identified as having come into close contact with the confirmed COVID-19 case, Public Health will contact them directly. If anyone who has come into contact with the case begins to show symptoms, they will be required to immediately self-isolate, and arrange for COVID-19 testing.

This is the first positive case reported at École St. Gerard School. The identity of the infected student, nor the date at which they were confirmed a positive case were not disclosed in the letter. Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to contact Health Link at 811.