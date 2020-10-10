Aztec Engineering was awarded the Mentorship Award of Distinction at the 2020 Alberta Business Awards of Distinction (Facebook)

A local engineering firm has been recognized for its excellence in mentorship. Aztec Engineering was awarded the Mentorship Award of Distinction at the Alberta Business Awards of Distinction Friday night.

“Your dedication to mentoring and empowering your employees at every stage of their career path is truly remarkable!” said the Alberta Chambers of Commerce.

The award recognizes a business or organization that endorses a distinct strategy or program that promotes mentorship internally or externally. In a Facebook post, the company says it is honoured by the recognition.

“Our team is the foundation of our success and Mentorship is simply how we operate.”

The Grande Prairie & District Chamber of Commerce also put up Aztec for the Alberta’s Best of Business Award of Distinction, which was won by Goodfish Coveralls. Grande Prairie’s Made by Africans was also nominated for the mentorship award.