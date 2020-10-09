A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Shian Wells for flight from police. Wells also faces several charges relating to an altercation with RCMP on September 18th, 2020. (Supplied, RCMP)

High Prairie RCMP has reached out to the public for help finding a man who is wanted for fleeing from police. On September 18th, officers reportedly tried to stop a vehicle driven by the suspect, who was known to be wanted on outstanding warrants.

Police were unable to stop the vehicle and it was driven north of High Prairie. A pursuit was not initiated at the time due to public safety concerns.

The vehicle the man had been driving was eventually located on a dead-end dirt road and police once again attempted to stop the vehicle. RCMP says the driver hit a police vehicle, causing minor injuries to an officer. A pursuit was initiated but was called off out of further concern for public safety. Extensive patrols were unable to locate the suspect afterwards.

Shian Brightin Wells of Grouard is facing charges of flight from police, operating a conveyance in a manner dangerous to the public, operating a conveyance involved in an accident, and failing to stop and offer assistance, two counts of assaulting police with a weapon, two counts of failing to comply with a release order, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Despite ongoing efforts to locate Wells, High Prairie RCMP has been unable to locate him and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. He is known to be active in the communities of High Prairie, Barrhead, Grouard, Gift Lake and Westlock.

He is described as Métis, 5’11”, and roughly 170 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He has several tattoos on his face, including a Batman symbol under his left eye.

Anyone who may have information regarding Wells’ whereabouts is being asked to contact 9-1-1, High Prairie RCMP, their local police detachment, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous. Wells is considered dangerous and it is advised that he not be approached if seen.