Some Grande Prairie Regional College students can expect to get increased access to the internet. The college has entered into a partnership with TELUS which will give the school 200 Smart Hubs, which are wireless hotspots capable of supporting numerous users at the same time.

Access to the hubs will be free of charge for students living in Indigenous rural areas, or those with limited to no access to the internet. Students will be able to access one terabyte of data per month at download speeds of up to 25 Mbps.

GPRC President and CEO Robert Murray says, as the college is delivering more classes virtually, providing students with reliable and accessible connectivity is a primary focus over the course of the semester.

“GPRC prides itself on providing an inclusive and unparalleled student experience and this partnership will assist our College to ensure each student can access their course material with confidence,” he says.

TELUS Alberta North General Manager Brian Bettis says the company is proud to support GPRC students in their success.

“Access to reliable connectivity is crucial in nearly every aspect of our lives and this has never been clearer than amid the current global health crisis,” he adds. “Whether it is the ability to stay on an educational track by distance learning or simply staying in touch with friends and family, access to world-class networks has never been more important.”

The new TELUS agreement is meant to complement the college’s current partnership with Athabasca University to join their innovative learning platform and transition courses online.