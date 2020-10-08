Seven new cases were confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie as of October 7th. (Supplied, AHS)

Seven new active cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie as of October 7th. Alberta Health Serviecs says one new recovery was also recorded over the past day, leaving 25 active cases, 95 recoveries, and two fatalities in the city.

The County of Grande Prairie has recorded one additional active case of COVID-19, making five active cases in the municipality. A total of 60 people in the region have so far recovered from the virus.

Elsewhere in the Peace Country, one new active case was recorded in the MD of Peace, making two in the region. The County of Northern Lights now has a singular active case. Clear Hills County saw two new active cases of COVID-19 confirmed as October 7th, making four currently active in the municipality.

There are currently seven people across the AHS North Zone in hospitals, though none of whom require intensive care.

Alberta saw a new record number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed on October 7th. A total of 364 new cases were confirmed within the province, which now contains 2,097 active cases of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says she is concerned over the rapid spike in active COVID-19 cases in the Edmonton zone. She says the positivity rate in the zone is now up to four. This refers to four per cent of COVID-19 tests in the zone returning as positive. Hinshaw also notes the R Value, which refers to how many people on average a person who has the coronavirus will infect, jumped from one to 1.3 over the past week.

Three new voluntary public health measures are being introduced in the Edmonton Zone, effective October 8th. Family and social gatherings are being limited to 15 people, masks should be worn in all indoor workspaces except when alone, and cohorts should be limited to three people.