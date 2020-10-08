Derek Massan has been reported missing. He is described as being 6'3" with black hair. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Grande Prairie RCMP. (Supplied, RCMP)

The Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. 45-year-old Derek Massan was last believed to be in the Grande Prairie Area on August 12th.

He is described as 6’3″ tall with black hair. Police say there is concern for Massan’s wellbeing and they would like to speak with him as soon as possible.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) if they wish to remain anonymous.