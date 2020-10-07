Ethan Edwards has been drafted by the New Jersey Devils (New Jersey Devils, Twitter)

Two more hockey players from Grande Prairie have reached the next level of their careers. Ethan Edwards and Garin Bjorklund have both been selected in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Edwards was selected by the New Jersey Devils 120th overall in the fourth round. Born in Grande Prairie, the defenceman recently for the Spruce Grove Saints of the Alberta Junior Hockey League and has committed to playing for the University of Michigan during the 2021-2022 season.

The Washington Capitals took goalie Bjorklund with the 179th pick of the draft in the sixth round. The Grande Prairie native started his career in 2015 with the Grande Prairie Storm Bantam AAA and last played for the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League.

Also drafted to the NHL during the first round Tuesday night was Kaiden Guhle, who was taken 16th overall by the Montreal Canadiens. Guhle played minor hockey in the Swan City for several years in his youth.