One new active case was confirmed in the County of Grande Prairie according to the latest numbers from AHS. This was also the only new recorded case across the AHS North Zone. (Supplied, AHS)

A singular new active case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the County of Grande Prairie according to the latest update from AHS. There are now four active cases of COVID-19 in the municipality.

No other changes to COVID-19 numbers were observed across the Peace Country from tests completed on October 6th. No other new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the AHS North Zone during the same time period.

A total of 143 new active cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province. There are now 1,910 active cases in Alberta. Of those, 66 people remain in hospitals, 13 of whom require intensive care. No additional fatalities have been recorded in the province due to COVID-19 related causes as of October 6th.