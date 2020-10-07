While it’s a little later than expected, registration for all Swan City FC soccer indoor leagues is now open to the public. Executive Director Dylan Cartier says while registration normally opens on August 1st, they didn’t actually receive the health and safety documentation from the Alberta Soccer Association until the third week of September.

“They develop guidelines as to how we should be operating, so we are following their guidelines to a T, which just means added sanitization, added time between sessions; we are following the sport cohort rules religiously.”

Cartier says registration will be open for the Under-5 to Under-19 competitive programs, as well as the adult indoor league. He adds that while there may be fear due to COVID-19, he is confident not only in the safety measures put in place, but admits it’s given them more time to make their programming even more robust.

“Even though we are heavily focused on safety, it does not compromise the quality of the programming… I would say it’s given us an opportunity to improve our quality.”

He adds, in a normal indoor season, they typically register between 1,000 and 1,200 players, but he says because of the sport cohort and fewer available locations in which to play, they are only able to accommodate around 75 per cent of the usual amount.

Information and links to register can be found on the Grande Prairie Soccer Association website. The association recently rebranded to the Swan City FC moniker.