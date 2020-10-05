An individual from Riverstone Public School has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The Grande Prairie Public School Division sent a letter to families on October 4th letting them know that classes will continue as usual on Monday, with key areas of the school having undergone disinfection.

Alberta Health Services will be contacting parents and guardians of students, staff, visitors, and volunteers who may have been in close contact with the person who tested positive. School division officials say anyone who is identified as a close contact will be helped to continue their course work.

Officials say additional caretaking services were deployed to support enhanced cleaning before classes began Monday. This is the second positive case of COVID-19 identified at Riverstone Public School, as a student tested positive for the virus on September 14th.