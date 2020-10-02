Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed within the city of Grande Prairie, one of which originated from the Prairie Lakes Senior Facility triggering an outbreak status. (Supplied, AHS)

A COVID-19 outbreak status has been declared at the Prairie Lakes Senior Facility in Grande Prairie. Alberta Health says of the two cases linked to the outbreak, one is active and one has recovered.

Alberta Health classifies an outbreak at acute care and continuing care facilities when there are two or more cases, indicating that transmission within it has occurred.

Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the City of Grande as of October 1st, along with a recovery. That leaves it withseven active cases, 94 recoveries, and two fatalities.

AHS noted one recovery in the County of Grande Prairie on Thursday. Six active cases of COVID-19 remain in that municipality.

Elsewhere in the Peace Country, the Municipal District of Peace is back on the board with two new active cases confirmed in the latest update.

Across Alberta, 122 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Thursday. The total number of active cases province-wide dropped to 1,558, and of those, 64 remain in hospitals. Three people in the Calgary zone were noted to have died to COVID-19 related illnesses as of the latest update.