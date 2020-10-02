A 29-year old male from Hythe has been killed in a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 722 roughly five kilometres south of Beaverlodge. RCMP officials say a 9-1-1 call was received just after noon on October 1st for the incident.

RCMP add, the truck was travelling northbound and went off-road, rolling into a ditch and throwing the driver from the vehicle. The driver was attended to by EMS, however, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The name of the driver will not be released, and both lanes of Highway 722 remained blocked to traffic for several hours until the RCMP investigation was completed.