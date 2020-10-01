Members of the Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Branch are joining the Alberta Sheriffs (Facebook)

Alberta’s Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Branch is now operating under the Alberta Sheriffs. As of October 1st, their members will be called Alberta Sheriffs – Conservation Services.

In joint postings on social media, the organizations say the merger will not change anything for Albertans. The conservation officers will have the same mandate and can be contacted through the same local offices.

It’s reported the change was made to become more coordinated and save money.

“Fish and wildlife officers have always had strong working relationships with Alberta’s sheriffs with the same goal of keeping everyone safe,” they say. “The integration of the two organizations into one service will result in coordinated command, as well as reduced administration costs.”

The 24-hour Report A Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800 or online at alberta.ca/report-poacher.aspx will remain active.