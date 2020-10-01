Crews with the City of Grande Prairie’s Parks Operations are set to begin pruning Elm Trees throughout the city. Officials with the city say the pruning comes as a crucial time, as the dangers of Dutch Elm Disease have recently popped up in Alberta.

The disease, caused by the Dutch Elm Beetle, takes place when the insect gets into freshly cut areas or open wounds of the tree and will quickly infect any neighbouring elms. Officials say proper pruning techniques will help remove any dead or damaged branches that could stop its spread.

Crews will be visible in residential areas and along major roadways pruning dead wood from trees and cleaning sites as they prune.

Because the pruning of elm trees is not allowed from April 1st to September 30th, the city is asking residents to give crews plenty of distance, as completing the annual elm pruning program in a shorter time frame also helps to ensure the trees have proper structure and form.

